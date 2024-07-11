Pederson is not in Arizona's lineup versus Atlanta on Thursday.
Lefty Max Fried is on the mound for Atlanta, so Pederson will sit on the bench to begin the game. Ketel Marte has the start as the designated hitter and Kevin Newman is entering the lineup at second base.
