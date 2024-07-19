Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
The Cubs are sending southpaw Justin Steele to the hill, so the left-handed hitting Pederson will begin the first game of the second half on the bench. Randal Grichuk will handle designated hitter duties.
