Urias (3-6) allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 10 in six innings, but he took the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Despite allowing only eight runs in his last 23.1 innings, Urias has now gone four starts without a win. A pair of first-inning solo home runs to Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski accounted for all of the damage in this contest. Urias has a 2.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 64.1 innings, which makes his 3-6 record seem highly unlucky. He's projected for a home start versus the Guardians next weekend.