Grove allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings during Friday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Grove operated as a bulk reliever behind Victor Gonzales, who faced just three batters as the opener. The former has made two appearances since being activated off the injured list at the beginning of June, and while he's allowed eight runs on 11 hits through nine innings, he's posted a strong 9:1 K:BB during that stretch. He figures to remain a steady part of the Dodgers' rotation while Julio Urias (hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (finger) are on the injured list, but with Urias nearing a return, Grove could be headed for a stint in the minors.