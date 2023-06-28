Buehler (elbow) shared a video of himself throwing a bullpen session on his personal Instagram account last week.

Buehler has previous stated that he is aiming to be ready to join the Dodgers by Sept. 1, and his ability to throw bullpens is a promising indication that such a timeline may be feasible. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last August, so Los Angeles won't push him to move through the rehab process any faster than necessary. If Buehler does make it back to the big-league club in early September, his addition to the pitching staff could be a big boost to the team, though it's possible he could be used out of the bullpen given the length of his absence.