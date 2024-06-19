Buehler took a no-decision in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Buehler could go on the injured list after taking a comebacker off his hip earlier in the contest.

Buehler has struggled at times this season since he returned from Tommy John surgery, and a trip to Coors Field did him no favors for getting on track. He's struck out three or fewer batters in each of his last three starts, and Tuesday marked the third time this season he's given up multiple home runs in an outing. Buehler is now sitting on a 5.84 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB with 10 home runs allowed over 37 innings across eight starts. He's tentatively in line to make his ninth start next Monday or Tuesday on the road versus the White Sox, his status is in flux due to the hip issue, which didn't force him out of his start against the Rockies but may nonetheless be reason enough for the Dodgers to put him on ice for a bit. Expect Roberts to provide more information on Buehler's status in the coming days.