Buehler (elbow) was removed from his rehab start at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after getting hit in the right hand by a comebacker, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler initially remained in the game to complete the second inning, suggesting the damage to his hand may have been minimal, but he was removed ahead of the third. The right-hander threw just 27 pitches Friday after being scheduled for at least 80, so there's a good chance he remains in the minors for an additional rehab start before making his season debut with the Dodgers.