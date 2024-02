Dodgers manager Dave Robert said Sunday that there's "no hard start date" for Buehler's (elbow) season debut, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers are slow-playing Buehler's throwing progression this spring after he made just one rehab appearance last year following Tommy John surgery. In addition to an undetermined date for his season debut, Buehler will also no doubt be facing workload restrictions during the 2024 campaign. It's a tricky situation for fantasy managers to navigate.