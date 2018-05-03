Buehler will replace Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) in the starting rotation, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

With Ryu expected to be sidelined into the second half of the season, the Dodgers will turn to Buehler to fill the void in their rotation. The 23-year-old, who is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, has already made a pair of starts for the big-league club this season, posting a 1.80 ERA and 11:4 K:BB across 10 innings. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Buehler may not pitch every fifth day with the Dodgers looking to limit his innings, but it sounds like he should be afforded semi-regular turns in the rotation while Ryu is on the shelf.