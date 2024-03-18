With less than two weeks until opening day, the injuries are beginning to pile up, with some examples from this weekend including Eury Perez (elbow), TJ Friedl (wrist), Danny Jansen (wrist) and Joshua Lowe (oblique).

Here's the latest on them and several others who we already knew were injured:

All right, let's talk about some other things.

It's Merrill by merit



Yes, Jackson Merrill has indeed made the Padres' opening day roster, and the expectation is that he'll serve as the team's center fielder to begin the year. The 20-year-old, who came up as a shortstop, has sparkled in all phases of the game this spring, having hit .351 (13 for 37) with two homers, two steals and only three strikeouts by the time the Padres departed for their season-opening series in South Korea. The adjustment may prove more difficult once the regular season begins, given his youth and inexperience, but I rank him just outside my top 200 now. Since word of the Padres' decision broke, he has been the 265th player drafted in NFBC leagues, on average.

Merrill isn't the only rookie to crack the Padres' starting lineup. Graham Pauley, who took the prospect world by surprise last year with a .308 batting average 23 homers, 22 steals and .931 OPS between three stops, has made the team and is expected to play some third base while Manny Machado eases back into the position following elbow surgery. How regularly Pauley will play is in question still, and his scouting grades don't so much back up his performance last year. Still, he was batting .314 (11 for 35) with one homer and one steal when the Padres left for South Korea and is deserving of late-round consideration in leagues where more than 300 players are rostered.

One last note on the Padres lineup: Tommy Pham is reportedly nearing a deal with them. He would presumably fill their opening in left field, though not until they're back in the States, of course.

Good? They're grrrrreat!



You may not have thought the Tigers rotation had much to offer behind Tarik Skubal and Kenta Maeda, but under the watchful eye of Chris Fetter, who is considered a rising star among pitching coaches, some former top prospects are showing signs of meeting their potential finally.

Free agent signing Jack Flaherty has of course already been a success in the majors, but he hasn't been a significant Fantasy asset since 2019, getting derailed initially by injuries and then struggling to regain his form. According to MLB.com, though, his fastball has averaged 94-95 mph in his past three starts, which is similar to that 2019 season. His last outing Wednesday against the Phillies was particularly impressive. He allowed just one hit in four shutout innings, striking out five and walking none. "He was great," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He did everything from show his power and strength to his ability to pitch, and change speeds with both breaking balls. I loved everything about his outing today."

Meanwhile, Casey Mize, who was the top overall pick in the 2018 draft, has also seen his velocity play up as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. He averaged 95.7 mph on his fastball Thursday against the Yankees, and allowed no runs while striking out four across four innings. That's 2 mph harder than during his previous stints in majors. Better yet, his slider is emerging as a swing-and-miss pitch, according to MLB.com, generating three whiffs on seven swings. "I felt like it was probably my best secondary offering today," Mize said after the game. "That's a huge step forward for me."

Matt Manning, himself a former first-round pick, has struck out 15 while allowing just five hits in 12 innings this spring. Also, Reese Olson, who's coming off a successful rookie season, has impressed in his last three spring starts, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings.

Skubal, Maeda and Flaherty are locks for the starting rotation, which means there isn't even room for all of Mize, Manning and Olson. Of them, I'd say Olson is the only draftable one in standard Fantasy leagues, but Mize and Manning both have the potential to develop into more.

Kopech to close?



After a rough season in the starting role and continued struggles this spring, Michael Kopech is moving back to the bullpen for the White Sox, and all parties seem open to making him the closer, according to MLB.com. "Sure, I'm interested in it. I never really had that role," said Kopech. "But I think right now I have to work on being consistent before we talk about a role of that importance."

It sounds like the White Sox staff is on the same page -- meaning yes, he could be the closer, but only if he proves reliable enough first.

"It's just a nice opportunity," pitching coach Ethan Katz said. "You don't know what our bullpen is going to shake out to be and we don't necessarily have a closer. It doesn't mean that could be him. It could not be him, we don't know, but getting that aggressive approach and that mindset could be a really good thing."

For now, treat Kopech as a stash in leagues where save sources are scarce.

Crochet has a job all but sewn up



Between Dylan Cease being traded to the Padres and Michael Kopech moving to the bullpen, the White Sox rotation just got two new openings, and Garrett Crochet, himself a former reliever, seems all but certain to fill one. The left-hander has yet to allow a run in nine innings this spring, striking out 12 and walking none. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he's averaging 98.4 mph on his fastball with improved spin rates.

"I had a good offseason," Crochet said. "Changed a couple of mechanical things, nothing crazy. But I'm in a good spot."

The upside is enticing for Fantasy and rightfully is beginning to earn Crochet late-round looks, but he still has yet to throw more than three innings in a game and figures to have his workload closely monitored. "He's had [73] innings in three years," pitching coach Ethan Katz said, "so everything we do, we've just got to be mindful. See how he's feeling, make sure that he's able to bounce back OK."

Gil's turn



With Gerrit Cole ailing, Luis Gil has emerged as a serious rotation candidate for the Yankees. His latest outing Saturday against the Blue Jays saw him strike out four over 3 1/3 scoreless innings, and in his prior outing, he struck eight over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The 25-year-old, whose name is pronounced "heel," made a strong impression on the Yankees in 2021 before injuries set him back, and it sounds like he has more to go with his 99 mph fastball now.

"Really good to see him having confidence to be able to throw his secondary stuff for strikes, which allows his heater, which is elite, to play up," manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post after Saturday's game.

Gil's changeup in particular has stood out, according to the New York Daily News. "We made it a point to work on that pitch," Gil said. "If you remember, going back to when I debuted, I was really a two-pitch pitcher. It was important for me to work on the third pitch. I wanted to really get it to a spot where I felt comfortable using it, and now we're able to use it."

Gil's move into the rotation isn't a foregone conclusion, but his candidacy makes him worth considering in deeper Fantasy leagues, with the upside to help in shallower ones as well.

Why not Wyatt?



Rangers GM Chris Young told The Dallas Morning News over the weekend that outfield prospect Wyatt Langford has done "everything he can" to make the team -- which, notably, doesn't confirm that he's actually made the team. But I would be surprised at this point if he doesn't, despite the Rangers not having an opening in their outfield, and I think he should be drafted among the top 25 outfielders (so in the Pick 80-100 range, depending how your draft is shaping up). Langford entered Monday batting .381 (16 for 42) with five homers.

Leclerc locks it up



Manager Bruce Bochy has seen what he needed from Jose Leclerc, saying there's a "strong possibility" he begins the year as the closer, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Bochy handled Leclerc like an ace reliever during the team's march to a World Series championship last October, so his second-guessing the right-hander's role never made much sense. Free agent signing David Robertson remains the one viable alternative

Story time



Trevor Story went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double Sunday and has had a strong spring overall, batting .324 (11 for 34) with two homers and two steals. The 31-year-old hit only .203 (32 for 158) after returning from an elbow procedure last August, but as Ian Browne of MLB.com puts it, he struggled to get his timing down against pitchers who were already in midseason form.

"I'm excited because I feel like I haven't put my full self out there in a couple of years, on offense and defense," Story said. "It kind of feels like my first year here being fully healthy and ready. I'm excited about that. I'm ready to show it."

Manager Alex Cora says Story is getting "better and better" at the plate.

"His mechanics are almost there," Cora said. "His takes are telling me a lot. He's not rushed into his takes or into his swing. It's a step in the right direction, and he's been working hard at it."

Story was a first-round fixture in Fantasy while with the Rockies from 2018-2021, offering power and speed at the shortstop position. The speed was as evident as ever last year. If the power stroke is returning, he could be a steal around Pick 175.

No stowing away Stowers



Kyle Stowers may have put to rest any thoughts of him beginning the year in the minors with a three-homer game Sunday, including two off Kenta Maeda and one off Reese Olson -- both viable major-leaguers, in other words. They're also both righties, which is notable because Stowers' other four home runs this spring came off left-handers. The 26-year-old bats left-handed and has gotten hardly any opportunities against left-handers in his previous stints in the big leagues.

Of course, it's not clear Stowers will get many opportunities against lefties or righties even if he makes the club. The Orioles already have a full outfield between Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander, with one of Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn figuring to occupy the DH spot. Still, if Stowers establishes himself as being ahead of Colton Cowser in the pecking order, then an injury to any one of those players could put him in the lineup. At the very least, he deserves some AL-only looks.



Suzuki's star turn



Seiya Suzuki's big game Saturday in which he homered twice and stole a base was a continuation of his final two months last season, when he hit .350 (65 for 186) with 12 homers and a 1.073 OPS. As Jordan Bastian of MLB.com writes, the 29-year-old is out to prove it wasn't just a season-ending hot-streak. What preceded that two-month tear was a brief mental break that allowed Suzuki to reset his approach to the game.

"It was just about creating a plan beforehand," Suzuki said via his interpreter, Toy Matsushita, "and making sure I complete those tasks every day. Prior, it was more of, I'd get to the field and I'd kind of decide at that point what I want to do."

Another adjustment that keyed Suzuki's turnaround was attacking strikes early in the count rather than falling behind.

"A big part of it is just using his eye and using his plate discipline to his advantage," hitting coach Dustin Kelly said. "Knowing that he can get to some pitches that were in the heart of the zone earlier in the count just really helped open up the aggressiveness."

Suzuki is one of my breakout picks for 2024, and these insights only bolster the case.

