Judge (abdomen) said Thursday that he would "definitely" be in the lineup if it were the regular season, Max Goodman of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge hasn't played in a few days while dealing with an abdominal/core injury, but tests came back clean and the slugger seems unconcerned, reiterating that his goal is to be ready for Opening Day. He is slated to do some hitting Friday, and if that goes well Judge will return to Grapefruit League play Saturday.