Christian Walker 1B ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 31 Matchups SF3, COL4 Rostered 78% The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, namely because of a four-game series against the Rockies pitching staff. Walker's slugging this year has generally made up for his lack of batting average, but it'll be less of an issue with four left-handers on the schedule. He's batting .279 against lefties.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 21 Matchups STL4, WAS3 Rostered 76% Harris has made an impact even from the nine spot, seeing his batting average climb over .300 with enough power and speed to factor in any format. The Braves have the second-best hitter matchups this week, with Miles Mikolas being the only quality opponent in a seven-game stretch.

Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups CHC3, PIT3 Rostered 68% Tellez has begun to do serious damage again with a couple two-homer games in the past week, and his Statcast numbers suggest he has even more ground to make up. The Cubs and Pirates pitching staffs can't offer much to slow him down.

Amed Rosario SS CLE Cleveland • #1 • Age: 26 Matchups @DET4, @KC3 Rostered 67% Not only did Rosario hit .350 in June but he also began to make better use of his blazing speed, swiping six bases for the month. He has the right matchups to keep it going in Week 14 with seven games against the Tigers and Royals.

Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 26 Matchups @BAL3, MIN3 Rostered 54% Lowe is coming off far and away his best month of the season -- one in which he began to elevate the ball a bit for improved power -- and he'll face off against mashables like Dean Kremer, Austin Voth, Spenser Watkins and Dylan Bundy this week.

Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Matchups SF3, COL4 Rostered 58% Thomas has seen his production suffer over the past couple weeks but is still making contact at a high rate and has the tools to make a significant impact in a short period of time. The Diamondbacks will enjoy the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Santiago Espinal 2B TOR Toronto • #5 • Age: 27 Matchups @OAK3, @SEA4 Rostered 54% The Blue Jays will face a couple bat-missers (George Kirby and Robbie Ray) in the Mariners series to end the week, but the rest of the pitchers on their Week 14 schedule are pitch-to-contact types. The versatile Espinal has done well with contact lately, collecting multiple hits in four of his past five games.

Gavin Lux 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups COL3, CHC4 Rostered 64% Lux continues to contribute a mostly hollow batting average but has seen it climb over the past couple weeks. He's the one Dodgers regular who might be available to pick up in a week when they have the third-best hitter matchups.

Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups CHC3, PIT3 Rostered 38% McCutchen slashed .315/.411/.500 in June, homering four times, and is showing he still has something left in the tank after battling injuries for much of the past two seasons. The hot hitting is liable to continue against the Cubs and Pirates pitching staffs this week.