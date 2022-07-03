Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 79% The popular breakout pick seemingly put it all together in June, to the point it no longer matters so much what the matchup is. With a 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in his past six starts, Gray is perfectly advisable against the Twins.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup at CIN Rostered 79% After missing his last turn due to a family medical emergency, Springs returns Tuesday for a plush matchup against a Reds lineup that had trouble just making contact against the Braves over the weekend. His changeup still features plenty of swing-and-miss.

Aaron Ashby SP MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 66% Ashby's return from a mild forearm injury this weekend doesn't go as hoped -- and against the same Pirates lineup he's scheduled to face this week. We'll chalk it up to rust, though, given his penchant for both strikeouts and ground balls.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. TB Rostered 79% Greene's past three starts have been terrible, and my confidence in him has worn thin. The fact I'm including him here should indicate how uninspiring this week's crop of sleeper pitchers is, but he's still capable of contributing 15-plus strikeouts in a two-start week.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchups at ARI, at SD Rostered 74% Wood has been a head-scratcher all year, with the underlying numbers (in particular his 3.36 xFIP) suggesting he should be far more successful than he's been. It's the justification for using him in a two-start week, especially since one of them is against the 21st-ranked Diamondbacks offense.

Zach Plesac SP CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27 Matchup at DET, at KC Rostered 70% Plesac is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts, and his whiff rate has actually been respectable in the past two, possibly because of increased slider usage. You're still playing with fire by using him, but having two starts against bottom-five offenses (Royals and Tigers) makes him potentially just as rewarding.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 71% Urquidy seems to be settling in as a league-average pitcher after being hyped as more early in career, but he's currently enjoying his best stretch of the season with three straight quality starts. The Royals always make for a decent matchup.

Zack Greinke SP KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 38 Matchups at HOU, vs. CLE Rostered 45% Greinke's fastball velocity was up nearly 2 mph in each of his first two starts back from a flexor strain, and they were arguably his best starts of the season. He still makes for a big roll of the dice in a two-start week, but his lengthy track record of success earns him some benefit of the doubt.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 32 Matchups at MIL, at LAD Rostered 58% Three of Hendricks' past four starts have been strong and one has been a disaster, which kind of sums his past two seasons. When things go wrong for him, they go really wrong, and seeing as one of his two matchups this week is the Dodgers, the chance for disaster is heightened. Still, if you're a sucker for volume, you might be tempted to try it.