Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
- Week 14: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (July 4-10). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|2
|3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
|6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|7
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|8
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|9
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|10
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|11
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|12
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|13
|14
|15
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|16
I. Anderson SP ATL Ian Anderson SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|17
|18
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|19
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|20
J. Quintana SP PIT Jose Quintana SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|21
M. Wacha SP BOS Michael Wacha SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|24
|25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|26
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|27
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
@
|
@
|30
|31
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|32
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|33
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
|
@
|
vs
|34
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|35
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|36
|37
|38
J. Heasley SP KC Jon Heasley SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|39
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|40
P. Espino RP WAS Paolo Espino RP WAS
|
@
|
@
|41
A. Voth RP BAL Austin Voth RP BAL
|
vs
|
vs