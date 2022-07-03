max-scherzer.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (July 4-10). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
OAK
Oakland
2
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
5
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIA
Miami
7
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
OAK
Oakland
8
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
WAS
Washington
Sleepers and questionables
9
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIA
Miami
10
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
11
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
BOS
Boston
12
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
13
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
14
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
15
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
KC
Kansas City
16
I. Anderson SP ATL Ian Anderson SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
WAS
Washington
17
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
18
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
No thanks
19
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
20
J. Quintana SP PIT Jose Quintana SP PIT
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
21
M. Wacha SP BOS Michael Wacha SP BOS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
22
C. Irvin SP OAK Cole Irvin SP OAK
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
HOU
Houston
23
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
24
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
26
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
27
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TEX
Texas
28
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
29
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
30
J. Cueto SP CHW Johnny Cueto SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
31
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
32
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
33
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
34
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
35
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
36
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
37
M. White SP LAD Mitch White SP LAD
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
38
J. Heasley SP KC Jon Heasley SP KC
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
39
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
40
P. Espino RP WAS Paolo Espino RP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
41
A. Voth RP BAL Austin Voth RP BAL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels