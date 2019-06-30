Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Zac Gallen, Logan Allen as sleepers

Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.

What stands out most in these rankings is that the best pitchers also happen to have the best matchups in Week 15 (July 1-7). 

That is great for everyone who happens to roster Patrick Corbin, Trevor Bauer or David Price, but a little frustrating for those looking to plunder the waiver wire.

If you find yourself in such a position, your best bet is to chase talent rather than opportunity. Griffin Canning remains available in more than one-fifth of CBS Sports leagues despite an elite swinging strike rate and sub-1.00 WHIP. Zac Gallen, a top prospect for the Marlins, is up for grabs still in some leagues and has shown enough potential through two starts that you shouldn't let his matchups against the Braves and Nationals scare you away. Logan Allen, who's also prepping for his third career start, has been hyped on some level as well and at least will be facing the Giants in one of his two starts this week.

That's about as far as I'm willing to go in terms of sleepers, though the pitchers ranked 16-23 range are at least viable in points leagues, where a crooked ERA or WHIP wouldn't do as much damage. It may not be worth freeing up a roster spot for them, though.

Note: Ryan Yarbrough may not actually start, but he's expected to handle a starter's workload even if he's following an opener.

Must-starts, all formats
1
P. Corbin SP • WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs MIAMiami vs KCKansas City
2
T. Bauer SP • CLE Trevor Bauer SP CLE
@ KCKansas City @ CINCincinnati
3
D. Price SP • BOS David Price SP BOS
@ TORToronto @ DETDetroit
4
C. Morton SP • TB Charlie Morton SP TB
vs BALBaltimore vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
5
M. Boyd SP • DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
@ CHWChi. White Sox vs BOSBoston
6
M. Minor SP • TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ MINMinnesota
7
J. Paxton SP • NYY James Paxton SP NYY
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ TBTampa Bay
8
J. Odorizzi SP • MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
@ OAKOakland vs TEXTexas
9
J. Flaherty SP • STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@ SEASeattle @ SFSan Francisco
10
G. Canning SP • LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ HOUHouston
Sleepers and questionables
11
Z. Gallen SP • MIA Zac Gallen SP MIA
@ WASWashington @ ATLAtlanta
12
D. Keuchel SP • ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs MIAMiami
13
J. Musgrove SP • PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
vs CHCChi. Cubs vs MILMilwaukee
14
Y. Darvish SP • CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
@ PITPittsburgh @ CHWChi. White Sox
15
L. Allen SP • SD Logan Allen SP SD
vs SFSan Francisco @ LADL.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
16
N. Pivetta SP • PHI Nick Pivetta SP PHI
@ ATLAtlanta @ NYMN.Y. Mets
17
R. Stripling RP • LAD Ross Stripling RP LAD
vs ARIArizona vs SDSan Diego
18
R. Yarbrough RP • TB Ryan Yarbrough RP TB
vs BALBaltimore vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
19
M. Strahm SP • SD Matt Strahm SP SD
vs SFSan Francisco @ LADL.A. Dodgers
20
T. Mahle SP • CIN Tyler Mahle SP CIN
vs MILMilwaukee vs CLECleveland
21
T. Thornton SP • TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
vs BOSBoston vs BALBaltimore
22
J. Junis SP • KC Jake Junis SP KC
vs CLECleveland @ WASWashington
23
T. Williams SP • PIT Trevor Williams SP PIT
vs CHCChi. Cubs vs MILMilwaukee
No thanks
24
D. Bundy SP • BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
@ TBTampa Bay @ TORToronto
25
W. LeBlanc SP • SEA Wade LeBlanc SP SEA
vs STLSt. Louis vs OAKOakland
26
J. Vargas SP • NYM Jason Vargas SP NYM
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees vs PHIPhiladelphia
27
R. Lopez SP • CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
vs DETDetroit vs CHCChi. Cubs
28
C. Anderson SP • MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
@ CINCincinnati @ PITPittsburgh
29
A. Jurado RP • TEX Ariel Jurado RP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ MINMinnesota
30
D. Mengden SP • OAK Daniel Mengden SP OAK
vs MINMinnesota @ SEASeattle
31
J. Samardzija SP • SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
@ SDSan Diego vs STLSt. Louis
32
G. Sparkman RP • KC Glenn Sparkman RP KC
@ TORToronto @ WASWashington
33
A. Houser RP • MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
@ CINCincinnati @ PITPittsburgh
34
C. Richard SP • TOR Clayton Richard SP TOR
vs KCKansas City vs BALBaltimore
