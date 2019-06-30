Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Zac Gallen, Logan Allen as sleepers
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
What stands out most in these rankings is that the best pitchers also happen to have the best matchups in Week 15 (July 1-7).
That is great for everyone who happens to roster Patrick Corbin, Trevor Bauer or David Price, but a little frustrating for those looking to plunder the waiver wire.
If you find yourself in such a position, your best bet is to chase talent rather than opportunity. Griffin Canning remains available in more than one-fifth of CBS Sports leagues despite an elite swinging strike rate and sub-1.00 WHIP. Zac Gallen, a top prospect for the Marlins, is up for grabs still in some leagues and has shown enough potential through two starts that you shouldn't let his matchups against the Braves and Nationals scare you away. Logan Allen, who's also prepping for his third career start, has been hyped on some level as well and at least will be facing the Giants in one of his two starts this week.
That's about as far as I'm willing to go in terms of sleepers, though the pitchers ranked 16-23 range are at least viable in points leagues, where a crooked ERA or WHIP wouldn't do as much damage. It may not be worth freeing up a roster spot for them, though.
Note: Ryan Yarbrough may not actually start, but he's expected to handle a starter's workload even if he's following an opener.
|1
P. Corbin SP • WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
vs
KCKansas City
|2
T. Bauer SP • CLE Trevor Bauer SP CLE
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
CINCincinnati
|3
|4
C. Morton SP • TB Charlie Morton SP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|5
M. Boyd SP • DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
BOSBoston
|6
M. Minor SP • TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
MINMinnesota
|7
|8
J. Odorizzi SP • MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
|
@
OAKOakland
|
vs
TEXTexas
|9
J. Flaherty SP • STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
@
SEASeattle
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|10
G. Canning SP • LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
@
TEXTexas
|
@
HOUHouston
|11
Z. Gallen SP • MIA Zac Gallen SP MIA
|
@
WASWashington
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|12
D. Keuchel SP • ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
MIAMiami
|13
J. Musgrove SP • PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|14
Y. Darvish SP • CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|15
L. Allen SP • SD Logan Allen SP SD
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|16
N. Pivetta SP • PHI Nick Pivetta SP PHI
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|17
R. Stripling RP • LAD Ross Stripling RP LAD
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|18
R. Yarbrough RP • TB Ryan Yarbrough RP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|19
M. Strahm SP • SD Matt Strahm SP SD
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|20
|21
T. Thornton SP • TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|22
J. Junis SP • KC Jake Junis SP KC
|
vs
CLECleveland
|
@
WASWashington
|23
T. Williams SP • PIT Trevor Williams SP PIT
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|24
|25
W. LeBlanc SP • SEA Wade LeBlanc SP SEA
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
OAKOakland
|26
J. Vargas SP • NYM Jason Vargas SP NYM
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|27
|28
C. Anderson SP • MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
|
@
CINCincinnati
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|29
A. Jurado RP • TEX Ariel Jurado RP TEX
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
MINMinnesota
|30
D. Mengden SP • OAK Daniel Mengden SP OAK
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|
@
SEASeattle
|31
J. Samardzija SP • SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|32
G. Sparkman RP • KC Glenn Sparkman RP KC
|
@
TORToronto
|
@
WASWashington
|33
A. Houser RP • MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
|
@
CINCincinnati
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|34
C. Richard SP • TOR Clayton Richard SP TOR
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
vs
BALBaltimore
