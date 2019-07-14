Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Michael Pineda, Dylan Cease as sleepers

Not everybody playing Fantasy Baseball will actually partake of Week 17 (July 15-21). Many leagues have opted to combine it with the four days immediately after the All-Star break to create an extra long Week 16 (thereby putting them a week behind for the rest of the season and throwing my weekly numbering system into a state of confusion, but that's neither here nor there).

For those who play in leagues that treat this upcoming Monday like the start of any other scoring period, though, I got your back.

And boy, do you have some options.

Break time is over, huh? Few teams get an off day in the first full week back, which means there's no shortage of two-start options. Many of them don't require a great deal of consideration, of course -- whether because you'd never sit them or never start them -- but then there are sleepers like Michael Pineda, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney and rookie Dylan Cease, who are all available in at least 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

You could go even deeper with that list of sleepers in points leagues, which don't penalize as much for a bad start, and I've denoted where that tier begins and ends below. The point, though, is that there are far more two-start sleepers than usual, and if you have the roster space to spare, you'd be wise to take advantage.