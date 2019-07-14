Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Michael Pineda, Dylan Cease as sleepers
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according to Scott White.
Not everybody playing Fantasy Baseball will actually partake of Week 17 (July 15-21). Many leagues have opted to combine it with the four days immediately after the All-Star break to create an extra long Week 16 (thereby putting them a week behind for the rest of the season and throwing my weekly numbering system into a state of confusion, but that's neither here nor there).
For those who play in leagues that treat this upcoming Monday like the start of any other scoring period, though, I got your back.
And boy, do you have some options.
Break time is over, huh? Few teams get an off day in the first full week back, which means there's no shortage of two-start options. Many of them don't require a great deal of consideration, of course -- whether because you'd never sit them or never start them -- but then there are sleepers like Michael Pineda, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney and rookie Dylan Cease, who are all available in at least 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
You could go even deeper with that list of sleepers in points leagues, which don't penalize as much for a bad start, and I've denoted where that tier begins and ends below. The point, though, is that there are far more two-start sleepers than usual, and if you have the roster space to spare, you'd be wise to take advantage.
|1
C. Kershaw SP • LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
MIAMiami
|2
W. Buehler SP • LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
MIAMiami
|3
B. Snell SP • TB Blake Snell SP TB
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|4
B. Woodruff SP • MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
@
ARIArizona
|5
|6
L. Castillo SP • CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|7
L. Giolito SP • CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|8
Z. Wheeler SP • NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
|
@
MINMinnesota
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|9
G. Marquez SP • COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|10
|11
K. Hendricks SP • CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|12
J. Flaherty SP • STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
@
CINCincinnati
|13
|14
G. Canning SP • LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
vs
HOUHouston
|
@
SEASeattle
|15
J. Musgrove SP • PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|16
M. Mikolas SP • STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
@
CINCincinnati
|17
D. Cease SP • CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|18
|19
|20
J. Yamamoto SP • MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|21
R. Porcello SP • BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
|
vs
TORToronto
|
@
BALBaltimore
|22
Z. Eflin SP • PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|23
C. Sabathia SP • NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
COLColorado
|24
A. DeSclafani SP • CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|25
Z. Plesac SP • CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
vs
KCKansas City
|26
A. Cashner SP • BOS Andrew Cashner SP BOS
|
vs
TORToronto
|
@
BALBaltimore
|27
T. Thornton SP • TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
|
@
BOSBoston
|
@
DETDetroit
|28
J. Junis SP • KC Jake Junis SP KC
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
CLECleveland
|29
|30
F. Valdez RP • HOU Framber Valdez RP HOU
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
TEXTexas
|31
J. Samardzija SP • SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|32
D. Pomeranz SP • SF Drew Pomeranz SP SF
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|33
B. Wilson SP • ATL Bryse Wilson SP ATL
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|
vs
WASWashington
|34
V. Velasquez RP • PHI Vince Velasquez RP PHI
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|35
|36
D. Mengden SP • OAK Daniel Mengden SP OAK
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
@
MINMinnesota
|37
G. Sparkman SP • KC Glenn Sparkman SP KC
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
CLECleveland
|38
A. Plutko SP • CLE Adam Plutko SP CLE
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
vs
KCKansas City
|39
