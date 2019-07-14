Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Michael Pineda, Dylan Cease as sleepers

A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according to Scott White.

Not everybody playing Fantasy Baseball will actually partake of Week 17 (July 15-21). Many leagues have opted to combine it with the four days immediately after the All-Star break to create an extra long Week 16 (thereby putting them a week behind for the rest of the season and throwing my weekly numbering system into a state of confusion, but that's neither here nor there).

For those who play in leagues that treat this upcoming Monday like the start of any other scoring period, though, I got your back.

And boy, do you have some options.

Break time is over, huh? Few teams get an off day in the first full week back, which means there's no shortage of two-start options. Many of them don't require a great deal of consideration, of course -- whether because you'd never sit them or never start them -- but then there are sleepers like Michael Pineda, Griffin CanningAndrew Heaney and rookie Dylan Cease, who are all available in at least 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

You could go even deeper with that list of sleepers in points leagues, which don't penalize as much for a bad start, and I've denoted where that tier begins and ends below. The point, though, is that there are far more two-start sleepers than usual, and if you have the roster space to spare, you'd be wise to take advantage.

Must-starts, all formats
1
C. Kershaw SP • LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs MIAMiami
2
W. Buehler SP • LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs MIAMiami
3
B. Snell SP • TB Blake Snell SP TB
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees vs CHWChi. White Sox
4
B. Woodruff SP • MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
5
L. Lynn SP • TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
vs ARIArizona @ HOUHouston
6
L. Castillo SP • CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs STLSt. Louis
7
L. Giolito SP • CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@ KCKansas City @ TBTampa Bay
8
Z. Wheeler SP • NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
@ MINMinnesota @ SFSan Francisco
9
G. Marquez SP • COL German Marquez SP COL
vs SFSan Francisco @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
10
J. Paxton SP • NYY James Paxton SP NYY
vs TBTampa Bay vs COLColorado
11
K. Hendricks SP • CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs CINCincinnati vs SDSan Diego
12
J. Flaherty SP • STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs PITPittsburgh @ CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
13
M. Pineda SP • MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
vs NYMN.Y. Mets vs OAKOakland
14
G. Canning SP • LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
vs HOUHouston @ SEASeattle
15
J. Musgrove SP • PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
@ STLSt. Louis vs PHIPhiladelphia
16
M. Mikolas SP • STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs PITPittsburgh @ CINCincinnati
17
D. Cease SP • CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ KCKansas City @ TBTampa Bay
18
A. Heaney SP • LAA Andrew Heaney SP LAA
vs HOUHouston @ SEASeattle
19
M. Fried SP • ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@ MILMilwaukee vs WASWashington
20
J. Yamamoto SP • MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
vs SDSan Diego @ LADL.A. Dodgers
21
R. Porcello SP • BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs TORToronto @ BALBaltimore
Better left for points leagues
22
Z. Eflin SP • PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ PITPittsburgh
23
C. Sabathia SP • NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
vs TBTampa Bay vs COLColorado
24
A. DeSclafani SP • CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs STLSt. Louis
25
Z. Plesac SP • CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs DETDetroit vs KCKansas City
26
A. Cashner SP • BOS Andrew Cashner SP BOS
vs TORToronto @ BALBaltimore
27
T. Thornton SP • TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
28
J. Junis SP • KC Jake Junis SP KC
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
No thanks
29
D. Norris SP • DET Daniel Norris SP DET
@ CLECleveland vs TORToronto
30
F. Valdez RP • HOU Framber Valdez RP HOU
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs TEXTexas
31
J. Samardzija SP • SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
@ COLColorado vs NYMN.Y. Mets
32
D. Pomeranz SP • SF Drew Pomeranz SP SF
@ COLColorado vs NYMN.Y. Mets
33
B. Wilson SP • ATL Bryse Wilson SP ATL
@ MILMilwaukee vs WASWashington
34
V. Velasquez RP • PHI Vince Velasquez RP PHI
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ PITPittsburgh
35
A. Young SP • ARI Alex Young SP ARI
@ TEXTexas vs MILMilwaukee
36
D. Mengden SP • OAK Daniel Mengden SP OAK
vs SEASeattle @ MINMinnesota
37
G. Sparkman SP • KC Glenn Sparkman SP KC
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
38
A. Plutko SP • CLE Adam Plutko SP CLE
vs DETDetroit vs KCKansas City
39
A. Houser RP • MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
