joe-ryan.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 12-18). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
3
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
4
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
5
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
6
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
7
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
8
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
9
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
10
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
11
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
12
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
WAS
Washington
13
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
14
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
15
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
DET
Detroit
16
J. Springs SP TB Jeffrey Springs SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TEX
Texas
17
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
18
B. Falter SP PHI Bailey Falter SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
No thanks
19
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
20
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SD
San Diego
23
C. Morris SP CLE Cody Morris SP CLE
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
24
L. Cessa RP CIN Luis Cessa RP CIN
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
STL
St. Louis
25
M. Minor SP CIN Mike Minor SP CIN
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
STL
St. Louis
26
K. Pilkington SP CLE Konnor Pilkington SP CLE
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
27
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BOS
Boston
28
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
COL
Colorado
29
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
30
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets