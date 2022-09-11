Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
- Week 24: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 12-18). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|2
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|3
|4
|5
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|6
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|7
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|8
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|9
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|10
|11
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|12
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|13
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|14
|15
|16
J. Springs SP TB Jeffrey Springs SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|17
|18
|19
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|20
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|22
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|23
C. Morris SP CLE Cody Morris SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|24
L. Cessa RP CIN Luis Cessa RP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|25
M. Minor SP CIN Mike Minor SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|26
K. Pilkington SP CLE Konnor Pilkington SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|27
|28
|29
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|30
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
|
@
|
@