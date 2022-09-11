Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIA2, OAK2, @TB3 Rostered 43% Jung homered in his major-league debut Friday, and I'm confident even more good times are ahead for the 24-year-old, who looked to be the Rangers' opening day third baseman before hurting his shoulder in February. Given his favorable seven-game slate, there isn't a waiver wire pickup I'd be more confident using right now.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 24 Matchups KC3, @CLE4 Rostered 79% Miranda has only recently dropped below the 80 percent rostership threshold, thus enabling me to identify him as a sleeper, and I'm taking advantage this week given his favorable matchups against pitchers like Kris Bubic, Zack Greinke, Daniel Lynch and Cody Morris. The rookie had a quiet August but is off to a nice start in September.

Eduardo Escobar 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups CHC3, PIT4 Rostered 48% It's as if an IL stint for an oblique injury, brief though it was, was the cure to whatever's ailed Eduardo Escobar all year. He's already homered four times in 13 games since returning, batting .405 (17 for 42), and is back to playing every day with Brett Baty down for the count. The Mets also have the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT4, @STL5 Rostered 31% Fraley has hit .304 with nine homers, two steals and an OPS near 1.000 in 35 games since being activated from the IL. He tends to sit against lefties, but at least for this week, you can treat him like a full-timer. The Reds are scheduled for nine games, including seven against righties.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA3, CHW1, MIN4 Rostered 32% After slowing down toward the end of August, Gonzalez is heating up again with four doubles and two homers in five games. The Guardians have eight games this week, none against a genuine front-line pitcher, and Gonzalez is a reasonable bet to start all of them.

Elvis Andrus SS CHW Chi. White Sox • #1 • Age: 34 Matchups COL2, @CLE1, @DET3 Rostered 27% Andrus is too hot for words right now, batting .347 (17 for 49) with five home runs since moving into the leadoff spot for the White Sox, and his matchups are hardly prohibitive, featuring two games against the Rockies pitching staff and three against the Tigers pitching staff.

Spencer Steer 1B CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 24 Matchups PIT4, @STL5 Rostered 12% Though he's bounced around the infield, Steer has started all but one game since being called up a week ago, which puts him in a prime position to take advantage of a rare nine-game schedule this week. The first four of those games are at home, where his pop should play just fine, particularly against a bad Pirates pitching staff.

Mark Canha LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #19 • Age: 33 Matchups CHC3, PIT4 Rostered 57% The Mets have the best hitter slate for any team scheduled for fewer than eight games this week, with Drew Smyly possibly being the toughest opposing pitcher. He's also the only left-hander, which is actually good news for Canha, who's batting .292 with an .819 OPS against righties.

A.J. Pollock LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups COL2, @CLE1, @DET3 Rostered 34% With so many teams scheduled for eight games or more this week, the White Sox's six-game slate against pitchers like Chad Kuhl, Kyle Freeland, Matt Manning and Tyler Alexander gets lost in the shuffle. In all, they're facing three left-handers, and Pollock, who's been solid the past couple weeks, is particularly productive against lefties, boasting a 1.009 OPS.