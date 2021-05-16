Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 17-23):
|1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|2
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|3
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|5
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|6
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|7
|8
|9
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|10
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|11
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|12
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|13
|14
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|15
|16
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|17
A. Alzolay SP CHC Adbert Alzolay SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|18
S. Manaea SP OAK Sean Manaea SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|19
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|20
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
@
|
@
|25
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|26
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
|
@
|
@
|27
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|28
|29
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|30
Z. Davies SP CHC Zach Davies SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|31
|32
M. Foltynewicz SP TEX Mike Foltynewicz SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|33
|34
M. Shoemaker SP MIN Matt Shoemaker SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|35
J. Lyles SP TEX Jordan Lyles SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|36
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|37
M. Harvey SP BAL Matt Harvey SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|38
S. Hentges RP CLE Sam Hentges RP CLE
|
@
|
vs