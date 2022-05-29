Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 9 (May 30-June 5) Jorge Soler LF MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @COL3, SF4 Rostered 66% The former 48-homer man whose power stroke returned to him late last season has it on display again in May, just in time for a series at Coors Field. Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups MIL4, STL5 Rostered 71% The nine-game schedule is reason enough to start this consistently overlooked hitter, whose contributions this year go beyond just his power hitting. Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups MIA3, ATL4 Rostered 65% The veteran has cooled after a hot start to the season, but a full week at Coors Field, where he's predictably batting over .300, could get him rolling again. William Contreras C ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, @COL4 Rostered 42% Rarely does a catcher show up this high in the sleeper hitter rankings, but William Contreras is no ordinary catcher, becoming a lineup fixture by splitting his time in the outfield and at DH. He's been mashing and will get to enjoy Coors Field this week. Juan Yepez LF STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups SD3, @CHC5 Rostered 64% The Cardinals have had a particularly tough slate lately, which has slowed the rookie down, but their fortunes turn this week with eight games, including five against a bad Cubs staff. Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups MIL4, STL5 Rostered 73% The all-or-nothing hitter has been getting all of it lately, surging up the rankings at a particularly scarce position. A couple bombs seem like a certainty with nine games on the schedule. Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @PHI3, @MIA4 Rostered 58% The Giants' matchups could be better, but the key is there's only one lefty on the schedule. It means we'll see plenty of Joc Pederson, who appears to be on the right side of streaky again beginning with a three-homer game Tuesday. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups @BOS2, WAS4 Rostered 78% The 38-year-old has been barreling up the ball better following a lengthy absence for COVID-19. The Reds have only six games in a week when so many teams have more, but they're facing two mashable pitching staffs. Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups @BOS2, WAS4 Rostered 49% He's been making high-quality contact all year, and it looks like it's finally beginning to pay dividends. With the slap suspension behind him, he has a good chance to keep it going against pitchers like Michael Wacha, Joan Adon and Erick Fedde. Frank Schwindel 1B CHC Chi. Cubs • #18 • Age: 29 Matchups MIL4, STL5 Rostered 56% He got sent to the minors for like a day earlier this month but has come back swinging more like he did down the stretch last year. It makes for another Cubs hitter poised to take advantage of the nine-game week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Cardinals SD3, @CHC5

2. Braves @ARI3, @COL4

3. Tigers MIN5, @NYY3

4. Dodgers PIT3, NYM4

5. Cubs MIL4, STL5

Worst hitter matchups for Week 9

1. White Sox @TOR3, @TB3

2. Angels @NYY3, @PHI3

3. Athletics HOU3, BOS3

4. Phillies SF3, LAA3

5. Pirates @LAD3, ARI3