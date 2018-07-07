Giants' Chase d'Arnaud: Contract purchased by Giants
D'Arnaud's contract was purchased by the Giants on Saturday.
The 31-year-old has a .223/.278/.306 line in parts of six big-league seasons. He's a versatile player, appearing everywhere but catcher and pitcher over the course of his career, and will likely serve a utility role during his time with the club. Joe Panik was placed on the disabled list with a groin strain in a corresponding move.
