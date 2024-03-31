Jefferies had his contract selected by the Giants ahead of his start against the Padres on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old will make his first appearance in the big leagues since 2022 as he spent last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Jeffries pitched well during spring training with a 2.57 ERA and 16:3 K:BB across 14 innings to earn the early-season look in the rotation..