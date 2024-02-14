Jefferies (elbow) will not have any restrictions at the beginning of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jefferies has been sidelined for the past year and a half while rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, but he's fully recovered now and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. The right-hander inked a minor-league contract with the Giants in December and seems likely to open the 2024 campaign in Triple-A Sacramento's rotation.