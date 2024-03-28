The Giants reassigned Jefferies to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

During the early part of spring training, the Giants viewed Jefferies as a candidate to handle a swingman role for the big club, but the team ultimately didn't have a spot for him after Keaton Winn healed up from an elbow injury and after the team added reigning National League Cy Young Award winner to its pitching staff. Jefferies had previously missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from his second career Tommy John surgery, but since he had the procedure in May 2022, he shouldn't face any major restrictions during the upcoming campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander turned in quality results in Cactus League play, striking out 16 while allowing four earned runs on 14 hits and three walks over 14 innings.