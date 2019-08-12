Longoria went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in a win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Longoria got the Giants off to a quick start with a two-run single in the first inning, then singled and scored in both the third and eighth frames. The 33-year-old has five hits in his last seven at-bats, driving in four runs over the two-game stretch. On the season, he is slashing .249/.320/.449 with 14 homers and 43 RBI in 338 plate appearances.