Longoria (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Longoria was able to increase his baseball activity prior to the All-Star break, and the team was hoping he'd be able to return early in the second half. However, the 35-year-old will now be sidelined until at least early August following his move to the 60-day IL. It's not yet clear when the third baseman could begin a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Increasing baseball activity•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Could return shortly after break•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Taking dry swings•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resuming baseball activities•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Extended absence on tap•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Dealing with shoulder issue•