Harrison threw two hitless innings Sunday versus the Rangers, striking out four and hitting a batsman.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Harrison has used his cutter more after developing it in 2023 but using it on a limited basis. Harrison relied on the cutter, which sat in the 90-91 mph range, to maintain an advantage over hitters when he got ahead in the count. The southpaw is expected to make a big leap in 2024 after making seven major-league starts with a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings last season. With the Giants' rotation already hammered by injuries, Harrison is expected to be the No. 2 starter behind ace Logan Webb.