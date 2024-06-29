Harrison (ankle) will throw one more bullpen session then rejoin the rotation during the Giants' six-game road trip that begins Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison hasn't seen any in-game action since June 10 due to a sprained right ankle, but he'll be ready to return to the Giants rotation after completing several bullpen sessions. While it's unclear when he'll be slotted to start, the 22-year-old is most likely to pitch during a three-game series in Cleveland next weekend. Prior to the injury, Harrison turned in a 3.96 ERA and a 68:22 K:BB across 77.1 innings.