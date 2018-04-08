Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses six one-run innings versus Dodgers
Blach tossed six one-run innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Blach got into a spot of trouble in the fourth inning when he allowed his only run, but he did well to scatter baserunners and otherwise limited the damage. Unfortunately, he dueled against Clayton Kershaw on the day and didn't receive any run support while he was on the mound. Blach has sandwiched a pair of solid outings with a disappointing one in the early going and will carry a 4.11 ERA into his next start against the Padres.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...