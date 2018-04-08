Blach tossed six one-run innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Blach got into a spot of trouble in the fourth inning when he allowed his only run, but he did well to scatter baserunners and otherwise limited the damage. Unfortunately, he dueled against Clayton Kershaw on the day and didn't receive any run support while he was on the mound. Blach has sandwiched a pair of solid outings with a disappointing one in the early going and will carry a 4.11 ERA into his next start against the Padres.