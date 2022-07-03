Civale (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, taking the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Civale received one run of support in the first inning. The Yankees covered that when Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton went back-to-back in the fourth, and they added some more production in the seventh after Civale put two on with no outs. Enyel De Los Santos couldn't stop the rally, taking away Civale's chance at a quality start. The 27-year-old has struggled mightily this year with a 7.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB through 46 innings across 10 starts. He lines up for a road start in Kansas City next week.