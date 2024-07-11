Civale (2-7) took the loss Thursday against Pittsburgh, allowing one run on six hits and two walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

Civale blanked the Pirates until the seventh inning when he allowed a single, an RBI double and a walk before being pulled with one out. His one run allowed proved to be the difference, as the Brewers only managed two hits on the day, both of which came in the eighth inning. Though it'll get marked as a loss, Thursday's outing marked Civale's first time pitching into the seventh inning and was his first quality start since April 16. In two starts with the Brewers, Civale has surrendered five runs over 11.1 innings and owns a 14:5 K:BB.