The Rays agreed to trade Civale to the Brewers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The return for Tampa Bay will be a minor-league infielder whose name is not yet identified, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Civale has an ERA north of 5.00 through 17 starts this season, but his xFIP is almost a full run lower at 4.09 and he should help stabilize the rotation for the first-place Brewers. Shane Baz was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and appears a likely candidate to replace Civale in the Rays' rotation.