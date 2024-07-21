Civale did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Civale allowed homers to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach, with Larnach's two-run blast in the fifth representing the biggest blow. The five runs allowed represented the most Civale has given up since the beginning of May. It was also the second time he's allowed multiple homers over his first three starts in Milwaukee, matching his previous total through the first 17 outings when he was still a member of the Rays. Civale has compiled 15.2 innings since joining the Brewers, carrying a 5.74 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. He is slated for a much softer matchup in his next start, tentatively slated to take place at home against the Marlins.