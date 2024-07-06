Civale allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers.

Civale received a tough assignment in his first start as a Brewer, and he didn't do particularly well. Will Smith tagged him for two solo shots and Miguel Vargas added a two-run home run, though Civale exited the game in line for the win before the Brewers' bullpen blew the lead. The three homers are a season high for the right-hander, and that could be a problem that crops up more since Milwaukee's American Family Field is more prone to homers than his old home park, Tropicana Field. Civale is at a 5.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 92:30 K:BB through 92 innings over 18 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.