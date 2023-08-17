Kelly will be placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with back spasms, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Kelly has made three straight scoreless appearances in a multi-inning relief role for the Guardians, but he'll be sidelined until at least the very end of August. James Karinchak is expected to be brought up from Triple-A Columbus to fill the bullpen vacancy in Cleveland.
