Kelly has been suspended one year for violating Major League Baseball's gambling policy, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.

MLB's investigation determined that Kelly bet a total of $99.22 on MLB games during a time he was on the Astros' Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Currently, Kelly is on the Athletics' roster, having posted a 2.59 ERA over 28 relief appearances. He will not appeal the suspension.

