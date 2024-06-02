Kelly (3-2) picked up the win over Atlanta on Saturday, firing a scoreless inning during which he issued two walks and uncorked a wild pitch.

Kelly's somewhat unorthodox line was befitting of the wild game it occurred in, but the veteran ultimately emerged with his third win of the season. Kelly came in to record the final out of the sixth with Jarred Kelenic on third and the Athletics clinging to a one-run lead, but he then handed Scott Alexander a two-on, two-out jam in next frame that the latter was able to wiggle out of and keep Kelly as the pitcher of record. Kelly has now turned in scoreless efforts in seven of his last eight appearances, bringing his ERA (2.59) down to its lowest point since April 20.