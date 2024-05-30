Kelly (2-2) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two hits over one-third of an inning.

Kelly located six of his nine pitches for strikes while he was out there, but he allowed a leadoff double to Amed Rosario and an eventual walk-off RBI single to Jose Siri in what was a quick Rays game-winning rally. The right-hander saw an eight-appearance streak of not allowing an earned run snapped with the stumble, but Kelly retains an impressive 2.70 ERA and passable 1.17 WHIP across 30 innings (26 appearances) this season.