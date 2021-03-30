Cleveland will use a committee of Clase, James Karinchak and Nick Wittgren for save chances this season, manager Terry Francona told MLB.com.

Clase had a 4.32 ERA this spring with 11 strikeouts and no walks in 8.1 innings. Karinchak entered spring as the leading candidate for the closer role, but struggled with a 6.52 ERA and ten walks in 9.2 innings. Wittgren looked sharp with a 1.08 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings. It sounds like the closer situation could be in flux early in the season.