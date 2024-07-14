Clase earned a save against the Rays on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Clase entered in the ninth frame and gave up a one-out single but was able to protect Cleveland's two-run lead. The right-handed closer once again didn't notch a strikeout -- he hasn't punched out a batter in any of his past six appearances -- but that hasn't prevented him from being effective, as he's gone 4-for-4 in save chances during that span. Clase's belied the typical closer profile with a modest 7.9 K/9 on the campaign, but he's been almost untouchable with 29 saves (second-most in the majors) in 32 opportunities, a 0.81 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP over 44.1 innings.