Clase walked one and struck out none over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Clase has earned six saves and a win during his active nine-inning scoreless streak. He's added a 5:2 K:BB in that span. The closer is 26-for-29 in save chances this year with a 0.65 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB across 41.1 innings.