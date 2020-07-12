Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that he thinks Lindor will hit third, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Lindor batted almost exclusively from the leadoff spot last season, but he could improve his RBI potential if he indeed gets slotted into the third spot in the lineup. Francona said that Cesar Hernandez is a likely candidate to replace Lindor as the leadoff hitter. Lindor slashed .284/.335/.518 with 32 home runs and 74 RBI for Cleveland last season.