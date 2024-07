Lindor went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

The veteran shortstop heads into the All-Star break on a tear. Lindor got on base 10 times in 15 plate appearances during the three-game series against Colorado, and over his last 25 contests he's slashing .314/.397/.549 with nine doubles, five homers, seven steals, 18 RBI and 20 runs.