Hancock, who isn't expected to pitch again this season due to a shoulder injury, has been diagnosed with a Grade 1-plus shoulder strain with no tear or structural damage, the team's official site reports.

Hancock received a PRP injection in the shoulder on Tuesday in an effort to speed up the healing process. The promising right-hander's recovery period is estimated to be 4-to-6 weeks from Aug. 20, the date he suffered the injury. At minimum, Hancock should be able to regain full health fairly early in the offseason, teeing up what will be a key spring training for him in 2024 as he gears up to become a permanent fixture in the big-league rotation.