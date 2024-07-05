Hancock, who is with the Mariners' taxi squad, is slated to start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

In his last start in the majors, Hancock allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on June 13. He has a 4.79 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over eight major-league starts this season. Hancock's spot start Saturday gives the Mariners' rotation extra rest while Bryan Woo (hamstring) begins his rehab assignment with High-A Everett over the weekend.