The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma to start Saturday's game against Toronto.
Hancock last pitched for the Mariners on June 13, and he has since thrown 9.1 scoreless innings over two starts in Triple-A. He'll be called upon to get the M's through Saturday's contest, though his time in Seattle's rotation will likely only last one start with Bryan Woo (hamstring) nearing a return from the IL. Seby Zavala was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Set to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Throws five scoreless•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Nursing back issue•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Goes seven frames in spot start•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Added to roster for spot start•