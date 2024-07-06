The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma to start Saturday's game against Toronto.

Hancock last pitched for the Mariners on June 13, and he has since thrown 9.1 scoreless innings over two starts in Triple-A. He'll be called upon to get the M's through Saturday's contest, though his time in Seattle's rotation will likely only last one start with Bryan Woo (hamstring) nearing a return from the IL. Seby Zavala was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.