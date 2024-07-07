Hancock (3-4) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings.

Hancock was called up from the minors to make his first start since June 13 (and his second since May 7). He couldn't give the Mariners much length, though, needing 93 pitches to get through four frames. Hancock could be sent back down to the minors in short order if Bryan Woo (hamstring) is able to return to the big-league rotation next week.