Rodriguez (back) is slated to return to baseball activities Thursday and continues to aim for activation Monday when first eligible, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The news comes directly from general manager Jerry Dipoto, who's lending further credence to the possibility of Rodriguez missing the minimal amount of time required by his IL stint. Dipoto added the decision to sideline Rodriguez temporarily was mostly precautionary, and the outfielder has reported feeling better each day thus far. The star rookie's ability to get some at-bats in over the final days of the regular season before the Mariners' expected wild-card series would naturally be a benefit for his timing at the plate, and it would serve as a platform to further corroborate his back is at full health.