Rodriguez (ankle) is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
It's no surprise Rodriguez is sitting out one day after he was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros with a right ankle sprain. X-rays came back clean and Rodriguez is considered day-to-day, but it's uncertain how long he might need before returning to action. Victor Robles is covering center field for Seattle on Monday.
