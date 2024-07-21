X-rays on Rodriguez's right ankle returned negative after he was removed from Sunday's 6-4 win over the Astros, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to exiting the contest.

Rodriguez crashed into the outfield wall while trying to run down a fly ball in the sixth inning and exited the contest immediately thereafter. In a positive turn of events, Rodriguez appears to have avoided a significant injury, with manager Scott Servais describing him as "day-to-day" with "a little bit of an ankle sprain." The 23-year-old has found his stride at the plate recently, batting .459 with four home runs and eight RBI over his last 12 contests. Fantasy managers may have dodged a major blow Sunday if his ankle injury does in fact prove to be little more than a day-to-day concern.